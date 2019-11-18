MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Haavisto to the EEA Council in Brussels
Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will visit Brussels on 19 November to attend a meeting of the European Economic Area Council. Haavisto will represent the European Union in the meeting in his capacity as Ministry for Foreign Affairs of the country holding the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.
The European Economic Area (EEA) Council will be attended by Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto, the foreign ministers of Norway and Iceland, the permanent representative of Liechtenstein to the EU and representatives of the EU institutions. The EEA Council will assess the overall functioning and progress of the EEA agreement and hold an orientation debate on the single market beyond 2019.
Arctic issues and the situation in Syria will also be discussed as part of the EEA Council meeting. In Brussels, Minister Haavisto will have other meetings as well, including a meeting with Michael Keating, Executive Director of the European Institute of Peace (EIP).
The European Economic Area (EEA) consists of 31 countries: 28 EU member states and Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. The EEA Council meets in Brussels twice a year at ministerial level.
Inquiries: Jeri Aalto, Special Adviser to the Minister for Foreign Affairs, tel. + 358 50 472 0725 and Melissa Säilä, Counsellor, Ministry for Foreign Affairs, tel. +32 473 536 275.
The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi
