MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Haavisto to visit Norway

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will visit Oslo on 4 September and hold discussions with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway Ine Eriksen Søreide.

”Norway is Finland’s close partner of cooperation in several areas and I believe that there are opportunities for even deeper cooperation. I’m looking forward to interesting discussions in Oslo,” Foreign Minister Haavisto says.

The Foreign Ministers will discuss topical EU matters and the objectives of Finland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU, security policy and mediation.

Inquiries: Katja Kalamäki, Diplomatic Adviser to the Minister, tel. +358 295 351 518, and Christina Lehtinen, Team Leader, Unit for Northern Europe, tel. +358 295 351 787.

The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.