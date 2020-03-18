MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto: Crimea is part of Ukraine

18 March 2020 will mark the sixth anniversary of the illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia. The matter is a serious violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

Finland firmly supports Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and does not recognise Crimea as part of Russia. Finland implements the EU’s joint non-recognition policy of the illegal annexation of Crimea, as well as the restrictive measures put in place due to Russia’s actions.

The opening of a rail link across the Kerch Strait from Russia to Crimea in December 2019 was a further violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity. The increasing militarisation of the Crimean Peninsula continues to negatively impact the security situation in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov as a whole. Unnecessary delays in the inspection of vessels passing through the Kerch Strait limits both the free passage of ships and causes negative economic consequences for Ukraine.

Finland is concerned about the deteriorated human rights situation in the Crimean Peninsula. The restrictions of fundamental freedoms, detentions and other exercise of pressure are targeted at the Crimean Tatars and speakers of Ukrainian, in particular. Finland highlights the importance of releasing the unlawfully detained, the investigation of human rights violations and breaches, and bringing the perpetrators to justice. International human rights and humanitarian organisations should be granted unimpeded access to Crimea. Finland calls attention to the humanitarian law applicable to such situations as occupation and to the fact that states are bound by human rights obligations also when they are exercising their powers outside their own territory.

High Representative Josep Borrell Fontelles issued a Joint Declaration on behalf of the European Union on 16 March 2020.

