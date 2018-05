MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Soini to Canada and New York

Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will visit Canada and the UN Headquarters in New York from 8 to 11 May.

During the visit to Canada, the aim is to strengthen dialogue on topical foreign and security policy matters and to promote cooperation between the two countries. Topical Arctic questions will also be discussed. Finland holds the current Chairmanship of the Arctic Council, and Arctic matters are a central sector in the relations between Finland and Canada.

In Ottawa, Minister Timo Soini is expected to have meetings with Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Carolyn Bennett, and other representatives of the administration.

From Canada, Minister Soini will continue to New York where he will visit the UN Headquarters and have meetings with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, President of the Session of the UN General Assembly Miroslav Lajčák, and Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix. Finland firmly supports the Secretary-General's reform agenda and the position of the UN in the rules-based international system.

