MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Soini to Madrid

Press release 7/2018

17 January 2018

Minister for Foreign Affairs Soini to Madrid

Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will visit Madrid from 17 to 19 January.

During his visit, Minister Soini will meet the Spanish Foreign Minister, Alfonso Dastis, and hold a lecture on security questions in Europe at the International Affairs and Foreign Policy Institute (INCIPE).

The main objective of the visit is to develop dialogue on key foreign and security policy matters and to advance bilateral cooperation in commercial and economic and EU questions. The topics on the agenda of the ministerial visit will include the future of the EU, mediation, the future of the Baltic Sea, and the EU's neighbourhood and migration.

Inquiries: Raili Lahnalampi, Chief of Cabinet, Office of the Minister for Foreign Affairs, tel. +358 50 550 7546

