MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Soini to meet Estonia's Minister for Foreign Affairs in Tallinn

Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will visit Tallinn on 8 June in order to have a meeting with Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser.

The topics of the meeting will include, among other things, bilateral questions, the security of the Baltic Sea Region, topical NATO questions, Russia, and the transatlantic relations. The Ministers will also exchange views on hybrid threads and on the development of defence cooperation in Europe. A press conference will be held after the meeting.

In addition to the bilateral meeting, Foreign Minister Timo Soini will visit the Estonian Parliament (Riigikogu) and hold discussions with the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament.

