MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Soini to World Economic Forum in Davos

Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on 23–25 January 2019.

The World Economic Forum is an annual gathering of representatives of business life, governments, international organisations and civil society. This year, the meeting will gather about 60 heads of state and a number of ministers.

Minister Timo Soini's programme will include discussions on several subject matters, reflecting the priorities of his term as Minister for Foreign Affairs. Soini will take part in discussions dealing with, for example, the situation in Russia and Syria.There will be events relating to mediation, Africa, and transatlantic relations, too. Minister Soini will be one of the panellists in a panel discussion on the challenges that the European Union needs to resolve during the next electoral term. The panel seeks to answer the question of how to return Europe on a growth track in terms of competitiveness, innovativeness and the economy.

Several politicians from different countries and leaders from the UN and other international organisations will be present.

Soini will also have bilateral meetings.

