MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Soini will meet Lithuania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Linas Linkevičius

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS

http://formin.finland.fi/english

Press release 181/2017

19 October 2017

Minister for Foreign Affairs Soini will meet Lithuania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Linas Linkevičius

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Linas Linkevičius, will visit Finland on 23–24 October. He will meet Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini on 23 October in Helsinki.

At their meeting, they will discuss, among other things, security in the Baltic Sea region, the situation in Russia and Ukraine, transatlantic relations, and topical EU matters. In addition, they will exchange views on the bilateral relations between Finland and Lithuania and on regional energy security.

Minister Linkevičius will also visit the European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats, which has been established in Helsinki, and open an Honorary Consulate of Lithuania in Turku.

Inquiries: Jussi Tanner, Diplomatic Adviser to the Minister for Foreign Affairs, tel. +358 295 350 663 and Maria Forslund, First Secretary, Unit for Northern Europe, tel. +358 50 416 7823.

The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.