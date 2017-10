MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini to meet Norwegian and Danish Foreign Ministers during Nordic Council’s Ordinary Session

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Press release 186/2017

27 October 2017

Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini to meet Norwegian and Danish Foreign Ministers during Nordic Council’s Ordinary Session

Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will meet Norway’s newly elected Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Søreiden on 31 October and Denmark’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Anders Samuelsen on 1 November in connection with the Ordinary Session of the Nordic Council in Helsinki.

The topics of discussion during the Ministers’ bilateral meetings will include, among other things, the relations between their countries, Arctic cooperation, and security in the Baltic Sea. The Finnish and Norwegian Foreign Ministers will also discuss their bilateral Arctic Partnership and the relations with Russia. The Danish and Finnish Foreign Ministers will also discuss topical EU questions.

During the Ordinary Session of the Nordic Council, Foreign Minister Soini will attend the meeting of the Nordic Foreign Ministers and events organised by the Nordic Council.

