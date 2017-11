MFA: Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Mykkänen to lead a Team Finland visit to Ghana and Nigeria

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS

10 November 2017

Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Mykkänen to lead a Team Finland visit to Ghana and Nigeria

Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Kai Mykkänen will lead a Team Finland visit to Ghana and Nigeria from 13 to 17 November. He will be accompanied by representatives of over twenty companies and other stakeholders. The delegation members will represent companies operating in, for instance the cleantech, energy, education and health sectors.

"The visit offers an excellent opportunity for us to showcase leading-edge Finnish expertise in the Nigerian and Ghanan markets with their over 185 million and nearly 30 million consumers respectively," Mykkänen says.

Finnish companies' business contacts and projects will be promoted at high-level meetings to be held in both countries. Minister Mykkänen and his delegation will meet representatives of local private sector actors, as well as ministers and other representatives of different government institutions.

Growth in African countries is forecast to pick up significantly in the near future. Finland is well placed and has many opportunities for increasing trade with these countries. Finland has a good reputation and is well known for its high-quality products in both Nigeria and Ghana. The aim of this visit is to help Finnish companies enhance their trade with these countries.

The visit will be organised together with Finpro, which is part of Team Finland.

The following companies will be present:

Altum Capital

Aquaminerals Finland Ltd

Aquaminerals West Africa Ltd

CCE Finland

Creowave

Diaconia University of Applied Sciences

Ferratum

FINNFUND

Finntrepo Ltd

Finnvera Plc

HUR

Häme University of Applied Sciences

Jyväskylä University of Applied Sciences

Kemira

Nocart

Nokia Corporation

Optomed

Outotec

Prodiags

Recowell Solutions Group

Roadscanners

Scandinavian School of Creativity and Innovation

Vaisala

Valio Ltd

VAMED Health Projects Finland

Wärtsilä Corporation

