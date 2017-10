MFA: Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Mykkänen to Paris

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Press release 183/2017

24 October 2017

Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Mykkänen to Paris

Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Kai Mykkänen will visit Paris on 24–25 October. Minister Mykkänen will meet Minister of State Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, who is responsible for trade and development matters. The Ministers will discuss trade policy questions, such as the allocation of competences for concluding trade agreements in the EU and monitoring of investments. Additionally, the Ministers will exchange views on trade and sustainable development, and about sexual and reproductive health and rights.

Minister Mykkänen will also hold discussions with Charlotte Petri Gornitzka, Chair of the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) Development Assistance Committee (DAC), and attend the examination of the DAC peer review on Finland’s development policy and development cooperation.

Minister Mykkänen’s programme in Paris will include discussions at an event organised by the French employers’ organisation, Medef (Mouvement des enterprises de France), hosted by Christine Lepage, Director of the International Department of Medef.

Moreover, Minister Mykkänen will hold a speech at an event co-organised by the Permanent Delegation of Finland to the OECD and the Nuclear Energy Agency, NEA. Mykkänen will also meet the economic policy counsellor of the President of France (Conseiller technique macro-économie), Charles-Henri Weymuller.

