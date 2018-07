MFA: Minister for Foreign Trade and Development to Baku

Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Anne-Mari Virolainen will visit Baku, Azerbaijan, on 5 July 2018.

The topics of discussion during the visit will include the bilateral relations and trade between Finland and Azerbaijan. Preparations are under way for meetings with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev, Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev.

Inquiries: Juha Kirstilä, Special Adviser to the Minister for Foreign Trade and Development, tel. +358 40 552 8200 and Sena Yildirim-Tuoma, Desk Officer for the South Caucasus, tel. +358 295 350 094.

