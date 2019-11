MFA: Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives Shahid to visit Finland

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives, Abdulla Shahid, will visit Finland on 28–29 November and meet Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto and Minister of Education Li Andersson. The visit will be hosted by Minister Haavisto.

Minister Haavisto and Minister Shahid will sign an air transport agreement between Finland and the Maldives. The themes of discussion covered during the visit will also include the bilateral relations between Finland and the Maldives and the Finland International School in the Maldives, which began its activities in the Maldives in January 2019.

Inquiries: Miia Rainne, Diplomatic Adviser to the Minister for Foreign Affairs, tel. +358 50 434 5444, and Emmi Harlahti, First Secretary, Unit for South Asia, tel. +358 294 350 769.

The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.