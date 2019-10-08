Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet

MFA: Minister Skinnari to a seminar on Europe and Africa in Brussels

8.10.2019 16:00:53 EEST | Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet

Share

Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari will visit Brussels on 9 October. The Minister will speak at a seminar entitled Europe and Africa: Neighbours with a shared future – Investing in people, which is organised by Finland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union together with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

“The Gates Foundation is a good example of how the playing field in which development cooperation is conducted has changed in the 21st century. Private foundations, such as the Gates Foundation in the health and education sector, are becoming increasingly important.  In my speech, I will emphasise the importance of innovations, and I will also exchange ideas on this bilaterally with Gates,” says Minister Ville Skinnari.

During the visit, Minister Skinnari will also have bilateral discussions with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini and Commissioners-designate Jutta Urpilainen, Phil Hogan and Janez Lenarčič.

“Jutta Urpilainen, who will be responsible for international partnerships, will be a very important partner throughout our current government term. Finland supports the EU's objective of renewing and diversifying cooperation with the global South. It is great that we are getting a Finnish Commissioner to take responsibility for this work,” says Minister Skinnari.

Commissioner-designate Phil Hogan from Ireland will be responsible for trade, while Commissioner-designate Janez Lenarčič from Slovenia will be responsible for humanitarian aid and European civil protection. 

Inquiries: Tiina Vainio, Special Adviser to Minister Skinnari, tel. +358 50 524 6559, and Katja Ahlfors, Director, Unit for Development Policy, tel. +358 295 350 191.

The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.

Keywords

development cooperationEuropean UnionMinister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade

Links

About Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet

Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto

0295 350 000http://um.fi

Subscribe to releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet

Subscribe to all the latest releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Latest releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet

MFA: EUR 201 million loan to Finnfund for improving the position of women and girls and for climate projects8.10.2019 10:00:00 EESTPress release

The Finnish Government will grant Finnfund a loan of EUR 210 million for further investment in climate projects in developing countries and for strengthening the position of women and girls. Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari made the decision about the loan, which is part of the Ministry’s development policy investments.

UM: Finnfund får lån på 210 miljoner euro för att förbättra kvinnors och flickors ställning och för klimatprojekt8.10.2019 10:00:00 EESTTiedote

Finska staten beviljar utvecklingsfinansiären Finnfund ett lån på 210 miljoner euro för investeringar i klimatprojekt och för stärkande av kvinnors och flickors ställning i utvecklingsländer. Utvecklings- och utrikeshandelsminister Ville Skinnari fattade beslutet om lånet, som är en del av utvecklingssamarbetets finansiella investeringar.

In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.

Visit our pressroom