MFA: Minister Skinnari to lead a consultative group to support foreign trade
A consultative group on trade policy, led by Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari, will be set up to work out solutions to the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic for Finnish foreign trade both with third countries and in the EU single market.
The consultative group will be formed of invited members from ministries and public authorities that play a central role in foreign trade. These include, among others, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, and the Ministry of Finance as well as certain actors operating under their supervision.
The consultative group is formed for the first time. Its aim is to create a comprehensive situational picture of the negative impacts and threats posed by the crisis to foreign trade and to explore ways in which different public authorities can together help to minimise problems. The group will discuss foreign trade from a wide perspective, paying attention to questions concerning export, import and logistics.
The group’s other key task will be to find ways in which Finnish business life remains fully operational until the preconditions for foreign trade improve after the pandemic recedes. In the group, representatives of business and industry will have a chance to raise problems that they have detected and to offer solutions to them. The work of the consultative group will begin on 6 April 2020.
More information: Ilkka-Pekka Similä, Director General of the Department for External Economic Relations, tel. +358 29 535 0257.
The email addresses of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi
About Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto
0295 350 000http://um.fi
Latest releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
UM: Ministeri Skinnarin johtama neuvotteluryhmä turvaamaan ulkomaankauppaa1.4.2020 12:32:47 EEST | Tiedote
Kehitysyhteistyö- ja ulkomaankauppaministeri Ville Skinnarin johdolla perustetaan kauppapoliittinen neuvotteluryhmä, jonka tavoitteena on ehkäistä koronavirus-pandemian aiheuttamia ongelmia Suomen ulkomaankaupalle sekä kolmansien maiden kanssa että EU:n sisämarkkinoilla.
UM: Minister Skinnari leder förhandlingsgrupp med uppgift att trygga utrikeshandeln1.4.2020 12:32:15 EEST | Tiedote
Under ledning av utvecklings- och utrikeshandelsminister Ville Skinnari inrättas en handelspolitisk förhandlingsgrupp med uppgift att förebygga och minimera de problem som coronaviruspandemin orsakar i Finlands utrikeshandel, både med tredjeländer och på EU:s inre marknad.
MFA: Government resolution: support for repatriation flights possible24.3.2020 21:29:43 EET | Press release
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Government issued a resolution on 24 March allowing the Ministry for Foreign Affairs to plan to arrange reasonably priced repatriation flights for travellers who are no longer able to return to Finland using commercial connections. In line with the Government resolution, a maximum of EUR 4,000,000 in support can be provided for repatriation flights.
UM: Valtioneuvoston periaatepäätös: kotiutuslentoja on mahdollista tukea24.3.2020 19:43:07 EET | Tiedote
Valtioneuvosto on koronaviruspandemian vuoksi tehnyt 24. maaliskuuta periaatepäätöksen, jonka pohjalta ulkoministeriö voi suunnitella kohtuuhintaisten kotiutuslentojen järjestämistä maista, joista matkailijoiden ei enää ole mahdollista palata Suomeen kaupallisilla yhteyksillä. Valtioneuvoston periaatepäätöksen mukaisesti kotiutuslentoja voidaan tukea enintään 4 000 000 eurolla.
UM: Statsrådets principbeslut: möjligt att stöda evakueringsflyg24.3.2020 19:42:36 EET | Tiedote
På grund av coronaviruspandemin har statsrådet den 24 mars fattat ett principbeslut utifrån vilket utrikesministeriet kan planera ordnandet av evakueringsflyg till skäligt pris från länder där resande inte längre har möjlighet att återvända till Finland med kommersiella förbindelser. I enlighet med statsrådets principbeslut kan evakueringsflyg stödas med högst 4 000 000 euro.
UM: Ulkoministeriö siirtyy tilanneorganisaatioon24.3.2020 16:50:04 EET | Tiedote
Valtioneuvosto päätti 16.3.2020, että Suomessa vallitsevat valmiuslain mukaiset poikkeusolot. Ulkoministeriön näkökulmasta COVID-19 -pandemiatilanteen aiheuttama vakava häiriötilanne kohdistuu yhtäaikaisesti ulkomaan edustustoihin, ulkoministeriöön ja koko yhteiskuntaan. Tämän johdosta ulkoministeriö siirtyy 24.3.2020 alkaen ulkoministeriön valmiusnormin mukaiseen toimintaan ja tilanneorganisaatioon.
