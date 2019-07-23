MFA: Minister Skinnari to visit the Development Committee of European Parliament
Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari will make a presentation before the Development Committee (DEVE) of European Parliament in Brussels on 24 July 2019. The Minister will present Finland’s priorities in the field of humanitarian aid during the country’s Presidency of the EU Council and exchange views on EU development policy with the EP committee within his remit.
He will also have bilateral meetings with the Chair of DEVE Tomas Tobén, the Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development Neven Mimica, and the Vice-President of the European Commission Jyrki Katainen.
Finland’s national priorities in humanitarian aid include international humanitarian law; people in vulnerable situations, especially the disabled; gender equality; and ensuring an adequate and effective humanitarian funding. As for the development policy of the EU, Finland’s priorities include gender equality and partnership with Africa. Under the country’s new Government Programme, Finland also wishes to strengthen the EU’s role as a global leader in climate action and promote the implementation of the Paris climate agreement.
The DEVE committee is responsible for furthering, implementing and monitoring EU development policy, with particular emphasis on policy dialogue with developing countries, development aid and cooperation agreements with developing countries. The Development Committee is also negotiating a legislative proposal for a new EU external financing instrument in the so-called trilogue negotiations with the Presidency of the EU Council and the European Commission.
The meeting of Minister Skinnari with the Development Committee is part of Finland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union. It is customary for the ministers of the country holding the presidency to present presidency priorities before EP committees and have an exchange of views with Members of European Parliament.
The meeting can be followed live from the European Parliament starting at 10.00.
Inquiries:
Riitta Oksanen, Deputy Director General, Department for Development Policy, Ministry for Foreign Affairs, tel. p. +358 295 351 432
Tiina Vainio, Special Adviser to the Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, tel. +358 50 524 6559
Anni Mäkeläinen, Diplomatic Adviser to the Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade tel. +358 295 350 342
The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.
