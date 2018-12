MFA: Minister Soini to Poland

Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will visit Poland on 17-18 December.

Foreign Minister Timo Soini will have meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Jacek Czaputowicz and the leader of Poland's ruling Law and Justice party, Jarosław Kaczyński. He will also meet representatives of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the lower house of the Polish parliament (the Sejm).

The aim of the visit is to strengthen the bilateral relations between Finland and Poland. In addition to the bilateral relations, the foreign ministers will discuss the EU's eastern neighbourhood, European security and defence cooperation, transatlantic relations, and Finland's Presidency of the Council of Europe and Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

