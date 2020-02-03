MFA: Minister Thomas Blomqvist to attend a meeting of Ministers for Nordic Cooperation
Minister for Nordic Cooperation Thomas Blomqvist will attend a meeting of Ministers for Nordic Cooperation in Copenhagen on 4 February 2020.
This is the first meeting during Denmark's Presidency of the Nordic Council of Ministers. The ministers will discuss, among other things, the impacts of the vision for Nordic cooperation, adopted by the Nordic prime ministers last summer, and other topical matters. According to the new vision, the objective is to make the Nordic region the most sustainable and integrated region in the world by 2030.
Minister Thomas Blomqvist will also attend the launch event of the State of the Nordic Region 2020 report. Based on a regional and local analysis, the report looks at how the Nordic region is moving towards the target set in the vision. The State of the Nordic Region 2020 is produced by Nordregio and published by the Nordic Council of Ministers. The report will be published at www.norden.org/nordicregion2020 on 4 February 2020.
Inquiries: Johan Schalin, Chief of the Secretariat for Nordic Cooperation, tel. +358 295 351 781.
The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.
Links
About Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto
0295 350 000http://um.fi
UM: Minister Thomas Blomqvist till de nordiska samarbetsministrarnas möte3.2.2020 12:25:00 EET | Tiedote
Ministern för nordiskt samarbete Thomas Blomqvist deltar i de nordiska samarbetsministrarnas möte i Köpenhamn den 4 februari 2020.
UM: Ministeri Thomas Blomqvist Pohjoismaiden yhteistyöministerien kokoukseen3.2.2020 12:25:00 EET | Tiedote
Pohjoismaisen yhteistyön ministeri Thomas Blomqvist osallistuu Pohjoismaiden yhteistyöministerien kokoukseen 4.2.2020 Kööpenhaminassa.
