MFA: Minister Thomas Blomqvist to attend a meeting of Ministers for Nordic Cooperation

Minister for Nordic Cooperation Thomas Blomqvist will attend a meeting of Ministers for Nordic Cooperation in Copenhagen on 4 February 2020.

This is the first meeting during Denmark's Presidency of the Nordic Council of Ministers. The ministers will discuss, among other things, the impacts of the vision for Nordic cooperation, adopted by the Nordic prime ministers last summer, and other topical matters. According to the new vision, the objective is to make the Nordic region the most sustainable and integrated region in the world by 2030.

Minister Thomas Blomqvist will also attend the launch event of the State of the Nordic Region 2020 report. Based on a regional and local analysis, the report looks at how the Nordic region is moving towards the target set in the vision. The State of the Nordic Region 2020 is produced by Nordregio and published by the Nordic Council of Ministers. The report will be published at www.norden.org/nordicregion2020 on 4 February 2020.

Inquiries: Johan Schalin, Chief of the Secretariat for Nordic Cooperation, tel. +358 295 351 781.

