MFA: Minister Ville Skinnari to visit Stockholm to discuss trade policy and sustainable development

On 18 February, Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari will visit Stockholm to attend a meeting convened by Sweden’s Minister for Foreign Trade and Nordic Affairs Anna Hallberg. The meeting will discuss ways to promote trade and sustainable development. In addition to Minister Skinnari, representatives of Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic are expected to attend the meeting.

These countries share similar opinions and ideas about EU trade policy. The topics of discussion at their meeting will include trade and environmental issues, the fight against climate change, trade and gender equality, and the reform of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

“The multilateral trading system is in difficulties and needs proponents. In Stockholm, our aim is to exchange ideas on how we could support the WTO and call attention to important themes for us at the WTO Ministerial Conference in June in Kazakhstan,” Skinnari says.

While in Stockholm, Minister Skinnari will also have bilateral meetings, for example with Minister for Foreign Trade Hallberg.

