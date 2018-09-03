MFA: Minister Virolainen to lead a Team Finland visit to Denmark
Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Anne-Mari Virolainen will lead a Team Finland visit to Denmark on 4–5 September.
Minister Virolainen and her business delegation will visit Copenhagen and the third largest city in Denmark, Odense, which is situated on the Fyn island. The main topics of discussion during the visit will be health technology and, among other things, digital healthcare and hospital solutions.
Denmark is Finland's 15th largest export country and the 10th biggest import trading partner. Compared to Finland's trade with Sweden and Norway, Denmark is a clearly smaller trading partner.
’’There is still much untapped potential for commercial and economic cooperation between close neighbouring countries,’’ Minister Anne-Mari Virolainen says.
"Even though Finnish and Danish actors are keen competitors in some areas of operation, there is also increasing interest among them in joint partnerships under a joint Nordic brand. Health technology is currently the biggest high-technology sector in Finland, representing approximately half of our high-technology exports. In international markets, Denmark is a leading competitor in digital healthcare solutions and can serve as a gateway to not only Nordic but also international markets. In addition, big hospital projects in Denmark offer good business opportunities for Finnish companies," she continues.
In Copenhagen, Minister Virolainen will also meet representatives of companies that will take part in the export promotion visit to Finland, led by Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark on 13–14 September. These companies represent building of sustainable cities and maritime and food industries.
Minister Virolainen's visit will be organised in cooperation with Business Finland, which is part of Team Finland.
The Minister will be accompanied by the following health technology companies:
Adusso
Artekno
ContrAl Clinics
Finnvera
Glucostratus
Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa
Innofactor
Isku Interior
Kavika
Magister Solutions
Maricare
Medixine
Merivaara
NewIcon Group
Nordic Healthcare Group
Remomedi
Tieto Corporation
Inquiries: Ann-Christine Krank, Counsellor, Unit for Northern Europe, tel. +358 50 432 5243 and Juha Kirstilä, Special Adviser to the Minister for Foreign Trade and Development, tel. +358 40 552 8200.
The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi
