MFA: Minister Virolainen to lead a Team Finland visit to India

Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Anne-Mari Virolainen will make a Team Finland visit to India from 29 November to 1 December 2018. Minister Virolainen will be accompanied by a business delegation representing Finnish expertise in the digital, industrial, services and trade sectors.

"In terms of global challenges, the cooperation between India and Finland is expanding and becoming more strategic. A good example of this is the Indo-Finnish Energy Partnership, presented on Finland's initiative during the Indian and Finnish Prime Ministers' and Energy Ministers' meeting last spring,” Minister Anne-Mari Virolainen says.

“Indian and Finnish companies have expanded their cooperation focusing especially on smart cities, sustainable energy systems, digital solutions and artificial intelligence as well as sustainable foods. Efficient Finnish clean and green technology solutions in these areas offer vast opportunities for Indo-Finnish collaboration and for the further expansion of economic relations,” Minister Virolainen emphasises.

During the visit, Virolainen will meet Union Minister of Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu, members of the Government of Karnataka, and other representatives of Indian public administration and local companies. In New Delhi, Minister Virolainen will open a Business Seminar together with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The Minister and her business delegation will also attend the Bengaluru Tech Summit in Karnataka. She will speak at the Summit’s Country-Specific Session on Finland, where an agreement will be signed on strengthening the Innovation Corridor between Finland and the State of Karnataka. In addition, the Minister and the business delegation will participate in the Special Talent Boost Finland Session.

Minister Virolainen's export promotion visit will be organised in cooperation with Business Finland, which is part of Team Finland.

The Minister will be accompanies by representatives of the following companies:

2Cool Finland Oy

Aqsens Health Oy

Cimcopr

Emtele Ltd

Helsinki Business Hub

Konecranes Oyj

L7 Drive Ltd

One Eyed Spirits

Quuppa Oy

Sisu Axles Inc.

Turku Science Park Oy

UPM-Kymmene Oyj

Wirepas Oy

Wärtsilä Corporation

Yield Systemes Oy

Wood from Finland

Arborealis Oy

Business Finland Wood from Finland

Finnish Sawmills Association

Hasa Oy

JPJ-Wood Oy

Koskisen Oy

Luvian Saha Oy

Metsäntuottajat Oy

Pölkky Oy

SWM-Wood Oy

Versowood Oy

