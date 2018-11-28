MFA: Minister Virolainen to lead a Team Finland visit to India
Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Anne-Mari Virolainen will make a Team Finland visit to India from 29 November to 1 December 2018. Minister Virolainen will be accompanied by a business delegation representing Finnish expertise in the digital, industrial, services and trade sectors.
"In terms of global challenges, the cooperation between India and Finland is expanding and becoming more strategic. A good example of this is the Indo-Finnish Energy Partnership, presented on Finland's initiative during the Indian and Finnish Prime Ministers' and Energy Ministers' meeting last spring,” Minister Anne-Mari Virolainen says.
“Indian and Finnish companies have expanded their cooperation focusing especially on smart cities, sustainable energy systems, digital solutions and artificial intelligence as well as sustainable foods. Efficient Finnish clean and green technology solutions in these areas offer vast opportunities for Indo-Finnish collaboration and for the further expansion of economic relations,” Minister Virolainen emphasises.
During the visit, Virolainen will meet Union Minister of Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu, members of the Government of Karnataka, and other representatives of Indian public administration and local companies. In New Delhi, Minister Virolainen will open a Business Seminar together with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).
The Minister and her business delegation will also attend the Bengaluru Tech Summit in Karnataka. She will speak at the Summit’s Country-Specific Session on Finland, where an agreement will be signed on strengthening the Innovation Corridor between Finland and the State of Karnataka. In addition, the Minister and the business delegation will participate in the Special Talent Boost Finland Session.
Minister Virolainen's export promotion visit will be organised in cooperation with Business Finland, which is part of Team Finland.
The Minister will be accompanies by representatives of the following companies:
- 2Cool Finland Oy
- Aqsens Health Oy
- Cimcopr
- Emtele Ltd
- Helsinki Business Hub
- Konecranes Oyj
- L7 Drive Ltd
- One Eyed Spirits
- Quuppa Oy
- Sisu Axles Inc.
- Turku Science Park Oy
- UPM-Kymmene Oyj
- Wirepas Oy
- Wärtsilä Corporation
- Yield Systemes Oy
Wood from Finland
- Arborealis Oy
- Business Finland Wood from Finland
- Finnish Sawmills Association
- Hasa Oy
- JPJ-Wood Oy
- Koskisen Oy
- Luvian Saha Oy
- Metsäntuottajat Oy
- Pölkky Oy
- SWM-Wood Oy
- Versowood Oy
Inquiries: Tuuli-Maaria Aalto, Diplomatic Adviser to the Minister for Foreign Trade and Development, tel. +358 50 343 1453, and Nelli Mikkola, Second Secretary, Finland's Embassy in New Delhi, tel. +91 98110 35329.
The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto
0295 350 000http://um.fi
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat mediatiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
UM: Ministeri Virolainen Team Finland -matkalle Intiaan28.11.2018 12:00 | Tiedote
Ulkomaankauppa- ja kehitysministeri Anne-Mari Virolainen tekee vienninedistämismatkan Intiaan 29.11.-1.12.2018. Ministerin mukana matkustaa Team Finland -yritysvaltuuskunta, joka edustaa suomalaista osaamista digitalisaatio-, teollisuus-, palvelu- ja kauppasektoreilla.
UM: Minister Virolainen på Team Finland-resa till Indien28.11.2018 12:00 | Tiedote
Utrikeshandels- och utvecklingsminister Anne-Mari Virolainen gör en exportfrämjande resa till Indien den 29.11–1.12.2018. Med ministern reser en Team Finland-delegation som företräder finländsk expertis inom digitalisering, industri, service och handel.
MFA: Minister for Foreign Trade and Development to Geneva26.11.2018 17:28 | Tiedote
Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Anne-Mari Virolainen will visit Geneva on 27 November.
UM: Utrikeshandels- och utvecklingsminister Virolainen till Genève26.11.2018 17:12 | Tiedote
Utrikeshandels- och utvecklingsminister Anne-Mari Virolainen reser till Genève den 27 november.
UM: Ulkomaankauppa- ja kehitysministeri Virolainen Geneveen26.11.2018 17:12 | Tiedote
Ulkomaankauppa- ja kehitysministeri Anne-Mari Virolainen vierailee Genevessä 27. marraskuuta.
MFA: Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Virolainen to EU development ministers' meeting in Brussels23.11.2018 10:31 | Tiedote
Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Anne-Mari Virolainen will attend the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels on 26 November 2018. Development ministers will exchange views on the European Commission's initiative for Africa, the multiannual financial framework (MFF), as well as gender equality and violence against women.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme