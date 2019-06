MFA: Ministers visit libraries to discuss the Government Programme

In the course of the summer, ministers of Prime Minister Antti Rinne’s Government will visit Finnish libraries to present the Government Programme and to discuss it with citizens.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto and Minister of Family Affairs and Social Services Krista Kiuru will launch the tour in Pori City Library (Gallen-Kallelankatu 12, Pori) on Saturday 15 June at 13.30-15.00.



“The Government Programme was published directly to the people of Finland in the middle of where people gather, in Oodi, Helsinki Central Library, which represents the gateway to learning and culture. We want to continue the discussion with our citizens by visiting different Finnish libraries. Besides being a cornerstone of Finnish education and culture, libraries are a meeting place for everyone in society. Libraries are also connected to an important Finnish principle: Whatever we borrow, we must return in good condition,” Prime Minister Rinne says.

The events will be open to all and people can present questions and comments to the ministers.

Inquiries: Eevamari Laaksonen, Director of Unit, tel. +358 40 509 5383

The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.