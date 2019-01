MFA: Montenegro’s Foreign Minister to Finland

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro Srđan Darmanović will visit Finland on Thursday 17 January and have a meeting with Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini.

The Ministers will discuss current themes such as the situation in the Western Balkans and Montenegro’s EU accession negotiations. Accession negotiations with Montenegro commenced in 2012.

Results on key reforms, such as the rule of law, are one of the key requirements for membership.

