MFA: New Zealand’s Foreign Minister to visit Finland

Minister for Foreign Affairs Soini will have a meeting with New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters in Helsinki on 26 April.

The Ministers will discuss topical issues such as the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, the negotiations for a free trade agreement between the EU and New Zealand, as well as Brexit. The Ministers will also discuss Finland’s upcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union and New Zealand's actions following the terrorist attack in Christchurch in March.

Inquiries: Miia Rainne, Diplomatic Adviser to the Minister for Foreign Affairs, tel. +358 295 351 421, and Petra Theman, Desk Officer, tel. +358 295 350 130.

The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.