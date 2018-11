MFA: No foundations for arms export authorisations to Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates

The Government discussed arms export matters and decided that in the current situation there are no foundations for new arms export authorisations to Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates. In its deliberations, the Government laid stress on the alarming humanitarian situation in Yemen, in particular.

Finland's arms export is based on a careful case-by-case discussion. We observe the European Union's arms export criteria, in which special attention is paid to human rights and to the protection of regional peace, security and stability.

