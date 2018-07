MFA: Over 1,400 Finnish and international journalists accredited to the #HELSINKI2018 meeting

A total of 1,436 journalists have accredited to the meeting of the US and Russian Presidents in Helsinki on Monday 16 July 2018. Altogether 61 countries submitted accreditation applications.

Most of the journalists are from Finland (368), but the media of the Presidents' own countries will be widely represented, too, with 232 journalists from Russia and 195 from the United States. Additionally, President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump will be accompanied by a few hundred journalists.

Accredited journalists are entitled to use the facilities of the Media Centre set up by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs at Finlandia Hall. Media representatives working at the Media Centre will have access to video signal produced in cooperation between the Finnish Broadcasting Company YLE and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

The Department for Communications of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs in cooperation with the Finnish News Agency STT/Lehtikuva will produce picture material for media use.

Inquiries: Vesa Häkkinen, Director, +358 40 481 9880.

The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.