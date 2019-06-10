MFA: Paula Parviainen appointed Foreign Ministry’s Director General of Communications

Counsellor for Foreign Affairs Paula Parviainen has worked as Acting Director General of Communications at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs since 1 June, following Director General of Communications Jouni Mölsä‘s transfer to serve as Finland’s national expert at the General Secretariat of the Council of the European Union in Brussels.

Paula Parviainen will deputise Jouni Mölsä until 31 May 2020.

“The position offers an excellent vantage point for me after eight years in Asia, and the timing is perfect now that Finland has got a new Government and the Presidency of the Council of the EU is starting on 1 July,” says Paula Parviainen.

Parviainen has served as Ambassador at the Embassy of Finland in Singapore and as Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy in Beijing. Her career in the Diplomatic Service includes also posts at Finland’s Permanent Mission to the UN and the Embassy in Paris. In the Ministry, Parviainen has worked at the Department for External Economic Relations, the Protocol Department and the Unit for Asia and Oceania. She has also served as Press Attaché to the Minister for Foreign Trade. Parviainen joined the Ministry for Foreign Affairs in 1995. She holds a Master’s degree in Social Sciences.

