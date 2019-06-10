MFA: Paula Parviainen appointed Foreign Ministry’s Director General of Communications
Counsellor for Foreign Affairs Paula Parviainen has worked as Acting Director General of Communications at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs since 1 June, following Director General of Communications Jouni Mölsä‘s transfer to serve as Finland’s national expert at the General Secretariat of the Council of the European Union in Brussels.
Paula Parviainen will deputise Jouni Mölsä until 31 May 2020.
“The position offers an excellent vantage point for me after eight years in Asia, and the timing is perfect now that Finland has got a new Government and the Presidency of the Council of the EU is starting on 1 July,” says Paula Parviainen.
Parviainen has served as Ambassador at the Embassy of Finland in Singapore and as Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy in Beijing. Her career in the Diplomatic Service includes also posts at Finland’s Permanent Mission to the UN and the Embassy in Paris. In the Ministry, Parviainen has worked at the Department for External Economic Relations, the Protocol Department and the Unit for Asia and Oceania. She has also served as Press Attaché to the Minister for Foreign Trade. Parviainen joined the Ministry for Foreign Affairs in 1995. She holds a Master’s degree in Social Sciences.
Inquiries: Pirjo Tulokas, Deputy Director General for Personnel, tel. +358 295 351 413 and Paula Parviainen, Director General of Communications, tel. +358 295 350 425.
The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.
Kuvat
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto
0295 350 000http://um.fi
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat mediatiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
UM: Paula Parviainen utrikesministeriets kommunikationsdirektör10.6.2019 14:17:55 EEST | Tiedote
Från och med den 1 juni är utrikesrådet Paula Parviainen utrikesministeriets tf. kommunikationsdirektör.
UM: Paula Parviainen UM:n viestintäjohtajaksi10.6.2019 12:20:44 EEST | Tiedote
Ulkoministeriön vt. viestintäjohtajana on toiminut 1. kesäkuuta alkaen ulkoasiainneuvos Paula Parviainen.
MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Haavisto to visit Sweden10.6.2019 10:43:46 EEST | Tiedote
Minister Pekka Haavisto will make his first visit to Sweden as Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs on Tuesday 11 June. He will have a meeting with Sweden's Minister for Foreign Affairs Margot Wallström.
UM: Utrikesminister Haavisto på sitt första besök till Sverige10.6.2019 10:43:30 EEST | Tiedote
Utrikesminister Pekka Haavisto reser på sitt första besök till Sverige för att träffa utrikesminister Margot Wallström den 11 juni.
UM: Ulkoministeri Haavisto ensivierailulle Ruotsiin10.6.2019 10:43:17 EEST | Tiedote
Ulkoministeri Pekka Haavisto tekee ensivierailunsa Ruotsiin tiistaina 11. kesäkuuta ja tapaa Ruotsin ulkoministerin Margot Wallströmin.
MFA: The Council of Europe reviews action against human trafficking in Finland5.6.2019 17:06:21 EEST | Tiedote
On 5 June 2019, the Council of Europe’s Group of Experts on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings (GRETA) published the second report concerning its evaluation of the implementation of the Council of Europe Convention on Action Against Trafficking in Human Beings in Finland. The evaluation report focuses on new trends in trafficking in human beings (THB) and on the vulnerability of children to trafficking.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme