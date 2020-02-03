MFA: Personal Envoy of UN Secretary-General to visit Finland to report on Mozambican peace process
Mirko Manzoni, Personal Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Mozambique and Neha Sanghrajka, Senior Mediation Advisor, will visit Finland on 3–4 February. The Mozambican peace process is in a critical phase as the opposition troops are being demobilised. The aim is to return them to their communities and reintegrate them into a peaceful society.
In 2015, tensions between Mozambique’s ruling party Frelimo and the opposition party Renamo escalated into armed conflicts. In December 2016, the parties agreed on a ceasefire and, following long negotiations, a peace agreement was concluded in August 2019.
The former Ambassador of Switzerland to Mozambique Mirko Manzoni and Neha Sanghrajka, Senior Mediation Advisor to the peace process played an important role in the negotiations between the parties to the conflict. At the end of 2019, the UN Secretary-General appointed Manzoni as his Personal Envoy for Mozambique.
One of the key measures required to achieve permanent peace in the country is the successful disarmament of the Renamo troops and the return of former fighters to civilian life, as agreed upon in the peace agreement. The international community supports the process through a peace trust fund administered by UNOPS, which operates under the auspices of the UN. Finland has also supported the trust fund.
During their visit to Finland in February, Manzoni and Sanghrajka will meet with the senior management of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, President Tarja Halonen, Members of Parliament, and civil society organisations specialised in peace mediation.
Inquiries: Milma Kettunen, Team Leader, Mozambique Team, Department for Africa and the Middle East, tel. +358 50 406 5533.
UM: YK:n pääsihteerin erityisedustaja Suomeen kertomaan Mosambikin rauhanprosessista3.2.2020 06:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Mosambikin rauhanprosessissa YK:n pääsihteeriä edustava Mirko Manzoni ja rauhanvälityksen asiantuntija Neha Sanghrajka vierailevat Suomessa 3.–4. helmikuuta. Rauhansopimuksen toteuttamisessa on meneillään kriittinen vaihe, kun oppositiojoukot pyritään kotiuttamaan osaksi yhteisöjä ja rauhanomaista yhteiskuntaa.
UM: FN:s generalsekreterares särskilda representant kommer till Finland för att tala om fredsprocessen i Moçambique3.2.2020 06:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Mirko Manzoni, som representerar FN:s generalsekreterare i Moçambiques fredsprocess, besöker Finland den 3–4 februari. Fredsprocessen är inne i ett kritiskt skede när man försöker demobilisera oppositionsstyrkorna och integrera dem i ett fredligt samhälle.
UM: Ulkoministeri Haavisto Tarton rauhan 100-vuotisjuhlallisuuksiin Viroon1.2.2020 09:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Ulkoministeri Pekka Haavisto vierailee Tartossa sunnuntaina 2. helmikuuta ja osallistuu Tarton rauhan 100-vuotisjuhlallisuuksiin.
UM: Utrikesminister Haavisto till Estland för att delta i 100-års fredsjubileet i Tartu1.2.2020 09:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Utrikesminister Pekka Haavisto besöker Tartu söndagen den 2 februari för att delta i festevenemangen med anledning av 100-års fredsjubileet i Tartu.
UM: Viestintäjohtajan nimitys viivästyy31.1.2020 17:37:53 EET | Tiedote
Ulkoministeriön viestintäjohtajan tehtävä tullaan avaamaan uudelleen hakuun ilmoituksessa olleen muotovirheen vuoksi. Lisätietoja: Pirjo Tulokas, puh +358 295 351 413 tai UM viestintäpäivystäjä, puh. 040 551 6571. Ulkoministeriön sähköpostiosoitteet ovat muotoa etunimi.sukunimi@formin.fi
UM: Heli Suominen ny pressattaché i London31.1.2020 14:49:13 EET | Tiedote
Utrikesministeriet har utnämnt Heli Suominen till pressattaché vid Finlands ambassad i London. Uppdraget är på tre år och inleds den 1 mars 2020.
