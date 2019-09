MFA: Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde to visit Finland for the first time

Sweden’s new Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde will visit Finland on Friday 13 September and meet Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto.

"I am very pleased that Minister Ann Linde had an opportunity to accept an invitation to visit Finland so soon. Cooperation between Finland and Sweden is very close and important,” says Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto.

The Foreign Ministers will discuss topical EU matters and the objectives of Finland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU, and bilateral issues.

Foreign Minister Linde will unveil artist Eva Lange’s work Usko Toivo Rakkaus (Faith Hope Love) together with Minister for Nordic Cooperation Thomas Blomqvist.

