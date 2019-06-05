MFA: The Council of Europe reviews action against human trafficking in Finland
On 5 June 2019, the Council of Europe’s Group of Experts on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings (GRETA) published the second report concerning its evaluation of the implementation of the Council of Europe Convention on Action Against Trafficking in Human Beings in Finland. The evaluation report focuses on new trends in trafficking in human beings (THB) and on the vulnerability of children to trafficking.
GRETA acknowledges the progress made in various areas after the first evaluation round: legislation has been further improved, the National Rapporteur on Trafficking in Human Beings and the Helsinki-based European Institute for Crime Prevention and Control, HEUNI, have done research and training has been provided for different groups of professionals. GRETA welcomes Finnish authorities’ and organisations’ measures to increase awareness, and the opening of an Assistance System for victims of human trafficking in Oulu as well as Finland’s participation in the international fight against trafficking in human beings.
According to GRETA, Finland should prioritise the following measures: adoption of an action plan and/or strategy against THB, the preparation of a comprehensive data collection system, and additional measures to prevent trafficking in children.
In addition, GRETA urges Finland to take various measures to help identify and help victims of THB, to give guidance to police and border guard authorities in observing the recovery and reflection periods of victims, to ensure that all victims of THB are covered in the Act on Compensation for Crime Damage, and to take additional action related to impunity.
This is the second evaluation report on Finland. GRETA paid an evaluation visit to Finland in June 2018.
The report will be delivered to the Committee of the Parties of the Council of Europe Convention on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings for its consideration. Based on the report, the Committee may issue recommendations for Finland.
Inquiries: Krista Oinonen, Director, Unit for Human Rights Courts and Conventions, tel. +358 295 351 172.
The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are in the formatfirstname.lastname@formin.fi
