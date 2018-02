MFA: The Foreign Ministry granted support for preventing discrimination and for the health of women and girls

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs has granted EUR 4,295,000 to international non-governmental organisations for 2018–2019. Non-governmental organisations are partners engaged in international dialogue and exercise of influence, complementing the range of Finland's foreign and security policy instruments taking into account the objectives of the Government Report on Development Policy and the Human Rights Strategy of the Foreign Service of Finland.

The thematic focus areas are prevention of discrimination and promotion of women's and girls' right to health. The funding covers the implementation of 3 projects.

For the prevention of discrimination, support was granted to two projects, one that advances the rights of persons with disabilities and another that addresses the rights of sexual minorities:

International Disability Alliance, Ensuring the realization of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (EUR 1,500,000)

International Lesbian Gay Association, Empowering LGBTI Human Rights Defenders in Global South to Advocate Effectively at the UN and National Levels Against Discrimination Based on Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Gender Expression, and Sex Characteristics (EUR 1,500,000)

For the promotion of women's and girls' right to health, support was granted to one project:

World Young Women's Christian Association, Promoting the Realization of the Right to Health for Young Women and Girls (EUR 1,295,000)

The Foreign Ministry's support is strategically targeted to expert organisations with a broad regional and global organisational basis and impact. The organisations share their expertise and conduct advocacy work on international forums. They also significantly contribute to the promotion of human rights and equality in Finland's partner countries at grassroots level.

Inquiries: Alva Bruun, Senior Adviser on Development Policy (human rights matters), Unit for Human Rights Policy, tel. +358 295 350 112.

The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.