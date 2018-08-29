MFA: The role of the European Union in the world – deals or rules-based action in the field of security policy?

The Europe Forum Turku will gather Finnish opinion-makers and citizens to discuss Finland's role in Europe and in the European Union. A discussion event, organised by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and the Finnish Institute of International Affairs (FIIA), will take place on Friday 31 August.

The security policy situation has deteriorated in Europe and around the world. Instability is increasing not only because of new conflicts but also because old disputes have exacerbated and competition between the great powers has become tougher. The rise of power politics challenges the European Union's role as a security policy actor. What is the significance of the rules-based international system in today's "world of deals"? What is the EU’s role or what should it be like in the international playing field and in efforts to find solutions to current global issues and conflicts?

These are the themes that will be handled at a discussion event organised by the Europe Information of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and FIIA on Friday 31 August at 17.00–18.30. The venue of the event will be Åbo Svenska Teater on Eerikinkatu 13, Turku.

The event will be opened by Permanent State Secretary Matti Anttonen. Vice-President of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Alexander Stubb will hold the keynote speech and participate in a panel discussion, which will also be attended by Marja Rislakki, Finland’s Permanent Representative to the European Union, and Juha Jokela, Programme Director in FIIA. The discussion will be moderated by journalist Kirsi Heikel.

The event is part of Europe Forum Turku, a large EU-related conference open for all citizens, which will be held on 30 August–1 September. Europe Forum Turku is organised for the first time. It is hoped to become an annual conference, marking the opening of discussion on political and economic matters in Finland every autumn.

Entrance is free. Live streaming will be published at https://youtu.be/NbOLxN2xnEU

Inquiries: Johanna Kaprio, Communications Officer, Unit for Communications on Europe and Neighbouring Areas, tel. +358 50 350 4942, and eurooppatiedotus@formin.fi.

