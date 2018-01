MFA: Travel the Madventures' way – avoid difficulties

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS

http://formin.finland.fi/english

Press release 6/2018

16 January 2018

Travel the Madventures' way – avoid difficulties

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs and the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) will have a joint stand at the Travel Fair 2018, to be held at the Expo and Convention Centre in Helsinki from 18 to 21 January 2018. They can be visited at stand 6s61.

How can I travel safely the Madventures' way and avoid running into the kind of difficulties that Turakainen does? Why is it important that I register my travel details with the Foreign Ministry? What precautions should I take to stay in good health when travelling? Can I avoid jet lag?

At the joint stand of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and THL you will get answers to these and other questions related to travelling. Experts in travel safety and travel health will offer useful tips for safe travelling and practical guidance for difficult situations. Riku Rantala and Tunna Milonoff, the Madventures duo, will host a discussion on travelling and share their best practices on how to prepare for a trip. Experts in emergency and crisis situations will clarify what Finland’s diplomatic missions can do to help Finnish citizens in distress abroad.

At the Travel Fair, you may also take part in a quiz and test how smart a traveller you are. Additionally, safe travelling will be the first topic of a podcast series (named Suomi mainittu!) to be launched by the Foreign Ministry just before the Travel Fair. The first podcast will feature Raimo Pahkasalo, Finland’s Consul in Bangkok, and Hanna-Liisa Peltoniemi, Desk Officer in the Unit for Consular Affairs of the Foreign Ministry.

The new visual image and logo of the Ministry will be published in connection with the Travel Fair 2018. See you there!

