MFA: UN Women Executive Director to visit Finland
Executive Director of UN Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka will visit Finland on 4 February.
During her visit, the Executive Director will meet Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto to discuss, among other topics, 2020 as a crucial year for women’s rights and gender equality. It marks the 25th anniversary of the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, which is one the most important milestones for gender equality worldwide. It is also the 10th anniversary of the establishment UN Women.
In Finland, the Executive Director will attend a meeting of the main partner countries of UN Women. The meeting will be chaired by Under-Secretary of State Elina Kalkku, and it will discuss the global gender equality situation and the role of UN Women in promoting women’s rights.
In 2020, UN Women will highlight women’s rights and gender equality with its Generation Equality campaign and two Generation Equality forums. These efforts are guided by the UN Secretary-General’s review of the implementation of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.
UN Women is one of Finland’s main partners among the UN specialised agencies, and Finland is one of its biggest government contributors. Strengthening the rights and status of women and girls and promoting gender equality are emphasised in Finland’s foreign policy. Finland will chair the Executive Board of UN Women in 2020.
Inquiries: Tanja Leikas-Bottà, Counsellor, tel. +358 50 4087110 (visit), Eija Palosuo, Communications Officer, tel. +358 295 351 961 (interview requests)
The email addresses of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.
Links
About Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto
0295 350 000http://um.fi
Subscribe to releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
UM: UN Womenin pääjohtaja Suomeen tasa-arvon merkkivuoden kokoukseen30.1.2020 14:13:30 EET | Tiedote
YK:n tasa-arvojärjestö UN Womenin pääjohtaja Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka vierailee Suomessa 4. helmikuuta.
UM: UN Womens generaldirektör till Finland för jubileumsmötet om jämställdheten30.1.2020 14:12:59 EET | Tiedote
Generaldirektören för FN:s jämställdhetsorganisation UN Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka besöker Finland den 4 februari.
UM: Suomalaiset ratkaisut ilmastonmuutoksen hillitsemiseen uusimman This is FINLAND Magazinen aiheina27.1.2020 15:17:37 EET | Tiedote
This is FINLAND Magazine 2020-2021 on ilmestynyt. Tämän vuoden numerossa painotetaan Suomen vahvuuksia erityisesti kestävän kehityksen edistämiseksi ja ilmastonmuutoksen hillitsemiseksi.
UM: Det nyaste numret av This is FINLAND Magazine handlar om hur finländare tacklar klimatförändringen27.1.2020 15:16:42 EET | Tiedote
This is FINLAND Magazine 2020–2021 har kommit ut. I årets nummer lyfter vi fram hur Finland främjar hållbar utveckling och kämpar mot klimatförändringen.
MFA: Newest This is FINLAND Magazine features Finnish solutions for curbing climate change27.1.2020 15:14:48 EET | Press release
This is FINLAND Magazine 2020–2021 has been released. This year's issue highlights Finland's strengths particularly in promoting sustainable development and curbing climate change.
UM: Koillis-Syyrian epävirallisen hallinnon edustaja Suomeen25.1.2020 16:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Koillis-Syyrian epävirallisen hallinnon edustaja Dr. Abdulkarim Omar vierailee Helsingissä 29. – 30.1.2020. Omar on itsehallintoalueeksi julistautuneen Koillis-Syyrian ulkosuhteista vastaava rinnakkaispuheenjohtaja.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom