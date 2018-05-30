MFA: Virolainen and Lintilä to OECD ministerial meeting in Paris – focus on strengthening multilateral cooperation
The OECD Ministerial Council Meeting (MCM) will be held in Paris on 30–31 May 2018. Finland's representatives at the meeting will be Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Anne-Mari Virolainen and Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä.
The ministerial meeting will focus around the key theme of strengthening multilateral cooperation. The meeting will be opened by Emmanuel Macron, President of the chairing country, France.
“In the current economic state of the world, it is important to discuss how multilateral cooperation could be enhanced and strengthened. The OECD must continue to speak for international cooperation, open economy, and facilitation of trade and investments,” Ministers Virolainen and Lintilä say.
Minister Virolainen will take part in discussions on the status and outlook for multilateral trade policy and on measures to level the playing field in international trade, while Minister Lintilä will participate in discussions on the digital transformation of the economy and future prospects of international cooperation. During their working lunch, the ministers will talk about financing the sustainable development goals.
At the meeting, the OECD accession agreements with Lithuania and Colombia will be signed. The OECD will also launch its Economic Outlook.
The MCM will be preceded by the OECD Forum 2018 on 29–30 May. It will bring together business life, civil society, research community and media representatives from different parts of the world.
More information about the Ministerial Council Meeting is available at http://www.oecd.org/ and on Twitter (#OECDweek). It is possible to join the discussions of the open Forum 2018 event at the OECD Forum Network at https://www.oecd-forum.org/ and on Twitter (#OECDForum).
Inquiries: Tuuli-Maaria Aalto, Diplomatic Adviser to Minister for Foreign Trade and Development, tel. +358 40 352 0463, Jukka Ihanus, Special Adviser to the Minister of Economic Affairs, tel. +358 2950 60180, and Johanna Ala-Nikkola, Commercial Counsellor, Ministry for Foreign Affairs, tel. +358 40 847 2178.
The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are in the formatfirstname.lastname@formin.fi.
The email addresses of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment are in the format firstname.lastname@tem.fi.
UM: Virolainen och Lintilä till OECD:s ministermöte i Paris – det multilaterala samarbetet ska stärkas30.5.2018 08:00 | Tiedote
Organisationen för ekonomiskt samarbete och utveckling OECD håller sitt ministermöte i Paris den 30-31 maj 2018. Utrikeshandels- och utvecklingsminister Anne-Mari Virolainen och näringsminister Mika Lintilä representerar Finland under mötet.
UM: Virolainen ja Lintilä OECD:n ministerikokoukseen Pariisiin – aiheena monenvälisen yhteistyön vahvistaminen30.5.2018 08:00 | Tiedote
Taloudellisen yhteistyön ja kehityksen järjestö OECD:n ministerikokous järjestetään Pariisissa 30.–31.5.2018. Kokouksessa Suomea edustavat ulkomaankauppa- ja kehitysministeri Anne-Mari Virolainen ja elinkeinoministeri Mika Lintilä.
