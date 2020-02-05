MFA: Visit to military bases in Lapland in line with OSCE Vienna document
Finland will organise an international visit to Lapland Air Command and Jaeger Brigade on 11 to 15 May 2020. An invitation will be sent to all participating States of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), a total of 56 countries.
Based on the OSCE's Vienna document on confidence and security-building measures, the visit will promote openness and transparency, as countries will have the opportunity to familiarise themselves with military sites and, for example, Finnish military service. In accordance with the obligations of the Vienna document, Finland will also present its most significant and recent weapon systems. The previous similar base visit to Finland took place in 2015, when Karelia Air Command and Karelia Brigade were visited.
The final document of the Conference on Security and Co-operation in Europe was signed in Helsinki in 1975, and the OSCE arms control agreements and the related practical measures are based on the principles and commitments of 1975.
Inquiries:
Desk Officer Elina Dakash, Unit for Security Policy and Crisis Management, tel. +358 29 535 0401
The email addresses of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.
Links
About Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto
0295 350 000http://um.fi
Subscribe to releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet
UM: Finland ordnar besök på militärbaser i Lappland inom ramen för Wiendokumentet5.2.2020 16:10:01 EET | Tiedote
Finlands ordnar ett internationellt besök vid Lapplands Flygflottilj och Jägarbrigad den 11–15 maj 2020. Alla 56 deltagande stater i Organisationen för säkerhet och samarbete i Europa (OSSE) bjuds in.
UM: Suomi järjestää Etyjin Wienin asiakirjan mukaisen tukikohtavierailun Lapissa5.2.2020 16:09:49 EET | Tiedote
Suomi järjestää kansainvälisen tukikohtavierailun Lapin lennostoon ja Jääkäriprikaatiin 11.-15.5.2020. Kutsu lähetetään kaikille Euroopan turvallisuus- ja yhteistyöjärjestön (Etyj) osallistujavaltiolle, yhteensä 56 maalle.
MFA: United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to visit Finland4.2.2020 08:36:32 EET | Press release
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet will visit Finland on 5–6 February 2020.
UM: FN:s högkommissarie för mänskliga rättigheter Michelle Bachelet besöker Finland4.2.2020 08:33:42 EET | Tiedote
FN:s högkommissarie för mänskliga rättigheter Michelle Bachelet besöker Finland den 5–6 februari 2020.
UM: YK:n ihmisoikeusvaltuutettu Michelle Bachelet vierailee Suomessa4.2.2020 08:32:04 EET | Tiedote
YK:n ihmisoikeusvaltuutettu Michelle Bachelet vierailee Suomessa 5.-6.2.2020.
UM: Ministeri Thomas Blomqvist Pohjoismaiden yhteistyöministerien kokoukseen3.2.2020 12:25:00 EET | Tiedote
Pohjoismaisen yhteistyön ministeri Thomas Blomqvist osallistuu Pohjoismaiden yhteistyöministerien kokoukseen 4.2.2020 Kööpenhaminassa.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom