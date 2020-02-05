Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet

MFA: Visit to military bases in Lapland in line with OSCE Vienna document

5.2.2020 16:10:17 EET | Ulkoministeriö / Utrikesministeriet

Finland will organise an international visit to Lapland Air Command and Jaeger Brigade on 11 to 15 May 2020. An invitation will be sent to all participating States of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), a total of 56 countries.

Based on the OSCE's Vienna document on confidence and security-building measures, the visit will promote openness and transparency, as countries will have the opportunity to familiarise themselves with military sites and, for example, Finnish military service. In accordance with the obligations of the Vienna document, Finland will also present its most significant and recent weapon systems. The previous similar base visit to Finland took place in 2015, when Karelia Air Command and Karelia Brigade were visited.

The final document of the Conference on Security and Co-operation in Europe was signed in Helsinki in 1975, and the OSCE arms control agreements and the related practical measures are based on the principles and commitments of 1975.

Desk Officer Elina Dakash, Unit for Security Policy and Crisis Management, tel. +358 29 535 0401

