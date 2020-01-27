EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art

Michael Jackson: On the Wall becomes one of EMMA’s all-time visitor successes

28.1.2020 10:20:42 EET | EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art

The Michael Jackson: On the Wall exhibition, which closed on Sunday, reached its goal of 80,000 visitors, becoming one of EMMA’s most popular exhibitions of all time. The exhibition saw a total of 88,748 visitors and was on display from 21st Aug 2019 to 26th Jan 2020.

Michael Jackson: On the Wall. Photo: Ari Karttunen / EMMA
Michael Jackson: On the Wall. Photo: Ari Karttunen / EMMA

Michael Jackson: On the Wall exhibition ranks second on the list of most popular exhibitions throughout EMMA’s history, when comparing the total amount of visitors. The only changing exhibition with more visitors is Interwoven exhibition, that opened already on June 6th in 2019 and is on display until 1st March 2020. 

However, out of these two exhibitions, Michael Jackson: On the Wall is the more popular one with the average of 3 859 weekly visitors. Interwoven exhibition’s weekly average is 3 146 visitors (calculated on 26 Jan 2020).

The touring exhibition displayed 48 contemporary artists’ interpretations of Michael Jackson. In almost 100 works of art various themes were explored, such as cultural meaning, race, fan and idol culture.

EMMA was the final stop on an international touring exhibition. Previously the exhibition was on display at the National Portrait Gallery in London during 28 June–21 October 2018, the Grand Palais in Paris during 23 November 2018–14 February 2019 and at Bundeskunsthalle in Bonn during 22 March–14 July 2019. The touring exhibition drew over 350,000 visitors. 

Michael Jackson: On the Wall. Photo: Ari Karttunen / EMMA
Michael Jackson: On the Wall. Photo: Ari Karttunen / EMMA
Vuonna 2019 EMMAssa vieraili 135 019 kävijää. Määrä ylitti museon kävijätavoitteet. EMMAn ohjelmassa nähtiin vetovoimaisia kansainvälisiä ja kotimaisia näyttelyitä. Yleisöä keräsivät myös suositut tapahtumapäivät sekä muut yleisöpalvelut. Näyttelyistä yleisöä kiinnostivat eniten Michael Jackson: On the Wall ja Interwoven – Yhteen kudotut.

