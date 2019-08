Michael Jackson: On the Wall esittelee nykytaiteilijoiden tulkintoja ilmiöstä nimeltä Michael Jackson

Adel Abidin’s video work Michael is a satirical depiction of the fan culture of our time 20.8.2019 14:45:00 EEST | Press release

In the video, Michael, the King of Pop has come back from the dead and is being interviewed on a talk show. In his piece, Adel Abidin explores the world built around the worship of fame, youth and money. Michael (2015) is on display from 21 Aug 2019 to 26 Jan 2020 at EMMA’s Areena Space – a showroom for experimental, cross-disciplinary and process-form art.