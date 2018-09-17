Micro-component and consumer electronics provider AAC Technologies opens new R&D center in Tampere, Finland
AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (AAC), a global leading supplier of integrated micro-component solutions for communication, consumer electronics and automotive markets, announces the opening of a research and development center in Tampere. The company plans to increase its headcount up to 100 employees over the next three years.
AAC Technologies, headquartered in Shenzhen’s Nanshan district, is researching, developing and manufacturing innovative solutions for smartphones, portable electronics and automotive markets across the world. The new Tampere site will be AAC’s Center of Competence for imaging, including research and development of solutions for sensing, optical design and image processing.
“Tampere is strategically an ideal location for us”, said Mr. Jiang Nan, SVP of AAC Technologies. “The main drivers for AAC landing in Tampere are the highly experienced engineering expertise combined with the extensive technical university network, ensuring solid flow of new talent along with providing research cooperation opportunities. “
“The City of Tampere warmly welcomes the newest investment, made by AAC. Our region offers a unique combination and skillset for investments and company operations. The City of Tampere and Business Tampere have an active role in supporting the creation of innovations”, said Mr. Lauri Lyly, the Mayor of City of Tampere. “Moreover, the new Tampere University will establish an inspiring and globally attractive environment for research and learning, and also provide a unique hub for the interdisciplinary research on the economy, technology, health and society. Tampere truly provides an extraordinary competitive edge to the companies in the region.”
The Tampere R&D Center has launched with 20 employees, with plans to increase up to 100 staff over the coming three years, with investment expected to exceed 20m euros as growth plans are fully realized, according to David Plekenpol, Chief Strategy Officer of AAC Technologies.
Business Tampere has worked closely with AAC during the company’s evaluation of Tampere as an investment destination.
Mr. Oliver Hussey, Senior Advisor at Business Tampere added “This is the sixth imaging technology related company to establish an R&D site in Tampere in the past three years, re-enforcing Tampere as one of the leading imaging centers in the world. AAC Technologies brings an excellent addition to the Tampere Imaging Ecosystem!”
Contacts:
Oliver Hussey
Senior Business Advisor, Business Tampere
oliver.hussey@businesstampere.com. tel. +358 40 679 4142
Teppo Rantanen
Executive Director, Growth, Competitiveness and Innovation, City of Tampere
teppo.rantanen@tampere.fi, tel. +358 40 023 5442
Mr. Jiang Nan
Senior Vice President, AAC Technologies
jiangnan@aactechnologies.com tel. +86 13928485637
About AAC Technologies
AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., founded 1993, is researching, developing and manufacturing solutions to enhance the user experience of smart mobile devices. Its solutions are extensively used in smart phones, tablets, ultrabooks, wearables and other consumer electronics products. The listed company has headquarters in Shenzhen, China, revenue of 21.1 billion RMB and personnel over 35,000 globally. AAC has 28 offices in Asia-Pacific area, Europe and America, 9 production sites in China, Vietnam and the Philippines, and 15 R&D centers in China, USA, Finland, Denmark, South Korea, Japan and Singapore. Website: https://www.aactechnologies.com/en/
About Business Tampere
Business Tampere, the Tampere region economic development agency, promotes investments, attracts talents and creates the best environment for business in the region. IT operates within the Tampere city region economic development programme and offers expertise on fields of renewing industry, smart city solutions as well as experience economy. Website: https://businesstampere.com/
Business Tampere has worked closely with AAC throughout the company's evaluation journey of Tampere as an investment destination.
About City of Tampere
Tampere is the third largest city in Finland and the largest inland centre in the Nordic countries. Currently there are over 230,000 inhabitants in Tampere, and close to half a million inhabitants in Tampere Region, which comprises Tampere and its neighbouring municipalities. Tampere is one of the three most rapidly developing regions in Finland. It is a center of leading-edge technology, research, education, culture, sports and business. Website: https://www.tampere.fi/en/
Tampere is known as one of the top centers of excellence for imaging in the world due in part to the rich mobile technologies heritage, as well as university research in signal processing and imaging.
Business Tampere, the Tampere region economic development agency, promotes investments, attracts talents and creates the best environment for business in the region. We operate within the Tampere city region economic development programme and offer you our expertise in fields of renewing industry, smart city solutions and experience economy.
