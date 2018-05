Mielenterveyspalveluissa ei pidä unohtaa asiakkaiden lapsia – varhainen tuki alentaisi yhteiskunnalle koituvia kustannuksia

Economic forecasts produced by the Ministry of Finance the most reliable of those reviewed 5.4.2018 06:45 | Tiedote

According to a recent NAOF survey, the economic forecasts prepared by the Ministry of Finance, which are used as a basis for the state budget, give the most accurate picture of future economic trends. Their accuracy was on a par with those produced by the Research Institute of the Finnish Economy (Etla). The review was contained in the latest assessment carried out by Fiscal Policy Evaluation, which covered the Ministry of Finance's economic forecasts.