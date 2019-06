Mika Pösö IMF:n johtokunnan jäseneksi

Euro area financial conditions remain favourable – Finnish public finances must be strengthened 11.6.2019 11:00:00 EEST | Tiedote

In its assessment last week, the Governing Council of the ECB concluded that, amid the prevailing uncertainty, growth in the euro area will continue and remain broadly consistent with its previous forecast. The subdued outlook for the economy and rise in uncertainty will also slow the adjustment of inflation towards the price stability objective.