Minister Skinnari to visit Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi hosts the annual Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week on 16–19 January. The event brings together heads of state and government, political decision-makers, business representatives, experts and investors to discuss questions around sustainable development, climate action and innovation. About 30,000 participants from 150 countries attended the event in 2022.

The event carries particular weight this year as the United Arab Emirates hosts the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai between 30 November and 12 December 2023. The United Arab Emirates will utilize the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week as a platform for creating continuum between COP27 in Sharm El Sheik and COP28 in Dubai.

During the event, Minister Skinnari will have bilateral discussions with Minister of Climate Change and Environment of the United Arab Emirates Mariam Bint Mohammed Almheiri and representatives of business and industry, among others. Minister Skinnari will also give a speech at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week youth event.

