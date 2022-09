Ministeri Blomqvist osallistuu pohjoismaisten yhteistyöministerien etäkokoukseen

Finland emphasises indigenous peoples’ rights, vulnerable people, and accountability in Human Rights Council this autumn 12.9.2022 12:00:16 EEST | Press release

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) will hold its 51th regular session from 12 September to 7 October. This is the third session during Finland’s three-year membership in the Human Rights Council. Finland will continue its long-standing commitment to the promotion of universal human rights.