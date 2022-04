Ministeri Blomqvist osallistuu pohjoismaisten yhteistyöministerien kokoukseen

Minister Blomqvist to attend meeting of Ministers for Nordic Cooperation 26.4.2022 10:27:07 EEST | Press release

Minister for Nordic Cooperation and Equality Thomas Blomqvist will attend a meeting of Ministers for Nordic Cooperation on 26 April. The meeting will be held virtually. The main topics will be the Nordic Council of Ministers cooperation with neighbouring regions in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Nordic cooperation in times of crisis and the dialogue between the Nordic Council of Ministers and the Nordic Council for developing the Council of Ministers budget.