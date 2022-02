Ministeri Blomqvist osallistuu pohjoismaisten yhteistyöministerien virtuaaliseen kokoukseen

Minister Blomqvist to attend virtual meeting of Ministers for Nordic Cooperation 7.2.2022 14:24:03 EET | Press release

Minister for Nordic Cooperation and Equality Thomas Blomqvist will attend a virtual meeting of Ministers for Nordic Cooperation on 8 February. This will be the first meeting during Norway’s Presidency of the Nordic Council of Ministers in 2022. Finland’s Presidency of the Nordic Council of Ministers ended at the turn of the year.