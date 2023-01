Ministerit Skinnari ja Mikkonen vierailevat Ukrainassa

Ministers Skinnari and Mikkonen are visiting Ukraine 9.1.2023 13:16:08 EET | Press release

Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari and Minister of the Interior Krista Mikkonen are visiting Kyiv, Ukraine, on 9 January. In Kyiv, the ministers are meeting Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration, Minister of Energy, Minister of Internal Affairs and the Mayor of Kyiv.