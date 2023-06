Miten lakien laatimista pitäisi johtaa? Arvaamaton prosessi heikentää lainsäädännön laatua

Sitra’s proposal to the next European Commission: put nature at the heart of decision-making and continue the European Green Deal 29.5.2023 02:00:00 EEST | Press release

The European Union can tackle the ecological crisis, build resilience and create new markets by putting nature at the heart of decision-making and by mainstreaming the circular economy within the EU single market, according to a new memorandum from the Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra.