Miten verkkoyhteydet on suojattu vaikuttamisyrityksiltä? Toimia teknisen kyvykkyyden säilyttämiseksi poikkeustilanteissa on useita

DNA is the main partner in the project of the Finnish Association for the Welfare of Older People: cooperation aiming to improve the digital everyday life of senior citizens 20.4.2022 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

The Finnish Association for the Welfare of Older People creates a nationwide helpdesk to promote the digital skills and digital inclusion of seniors. The project is called Ikädigituki and it is funded by STEA. DNA supports the project as the main cooperation partner. A free low-threshold service will be created for all types of digital problems and questions that senior citizens may have.