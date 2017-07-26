Mitsui Chemicals Starts Accepting Applications on September 1st for 2018 Mitsui Chemicals Catalysis Science Award

26.7.2017 05:00 | Business Wire

Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Location: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Tsutomu Tannowa) (TOKYO:4183) announced that Mitsui Chemicals Catalysis Science Award will begin accepting applications for the “2018 Mitsui Chemicals Catalysis Science Award” on September 1st via web site of the company.

Mitsui Chemicals established the Mitsui Chemicals Catalysis Science Award in 2004 with the aim of contributing to the sustainable development of chemistry and the chemical industry. This award is designed to recognize researchers who have made outstanding achievements in catalysis science.

Web Entry for the Award http://www.mitsuichem.com/techno/csa/index.htm

1. Awards Mitsui Chemicals Catalysis Science Award

(Up to one researcher) Mitsui Chemicals Catalysis Science Award of Encouragement

(Up to two researchers) Eligible applicant

(by the date of Apr. 1st 2017) The researcher who made the best achievements in the catalysis science field. The researcher who made the most original achievements in the catalysis science field. 47 years or younger 37 years or younger Prize A commemorative plaque and a cash prize of 5 million yen A commemorative plaque and a cash prize of 1 million yen

2. Selection schedule The winners will be selected by a selection committee organized by Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., to consist of several world-class academic experts in catalysis science and a representative of Mitsui Chemicals. Web entry start September 1st, 2017 Deadline December 31st, 2017 Announcement of winners Around June 2018 on the website, specialized magazines, etc. Award ceremony and Commemorative lectures The winners will be requested to deliver commemorative lectures in Autumn 2018. The travel expenses including accommodation charges will be paid. The details will be announced later.

Application forms, submission information and details will be indicated as above URL.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170725005080/en/

Contact information

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Takashi Kawamoto, +81-3-6253-2100

Corporate Communications Division