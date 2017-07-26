Mitsui Chemicals Starts Accepting Applications on September 1st for 2018 Mitsui Chemicals Catalysis Science Award
Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Location: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Tsutomu Tannowa) (TOKYO:4183) announced that Mitsui Chemicals Catalysis Science Award will begin accepting applications for the “2018 Mitsui Chemicals Catalysis Science Award” on September 1st via web site of the company.
Mitsui Chemicals established the Mitsui Chemicals Catalysis Science Award in 2004 with the aim of contributing to the sustainable development of chemistry and the chemical industry. This award is designed to recognize researchers who have made outstanding achievements in catalysis science.
Web Entry for the Award http://www.mitsuichem.com/techno/csa/index.htm
1. Awards
Mitsui Chemicals Catalysis Science Award
Mitsui Chemicals Catalysis Science Award of Encouragement
Eligible applicant
|The researcher who made the best achievements in the catalysis science field.
|The researcher who made the most original achievements in the catalysis science field.
|47 years or younger
|37 years or younger
|Prize
A commemorative plaque
and a cash prize of 5 million yen
A commemorative plaque
and a cash prize of 1 million yen
2. Selection schedule
The winners will be selected by a selection committee organized by Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., to consist of several world-class academic experts in catalysis science and a representative of Mitsui Chemicals.
|Web entry start
|September 1st, 2017
|Deadline
|December 31st, 2017
|Announcement of winners
|Around June 2018 on the website, specialized magazines, etc.
Award ceremony and Commemorative lectures
|The winners will be requested to deliver commemorative lectures in Autumn 2018. The travel expenses including accommodation charges will be paid. The details will be announced later.
Application forms, submission information and details will be indicated as above URL.
Contact information
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
Takashi Kawamoto, +81-3-6253-2100
Corporate Communications Division
