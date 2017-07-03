Miura Announces Major Milestone in U.S. Coast Guard Type Approval Process for HK Ballast Water Management System
3.7.2017 11:00 | Business Wire
Miura Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese machinery manufacturer, today announced it has successfully completed another major milestone in acquiring U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) type approval for its new ballast water management system. The company already obtained G8 type approval from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in March 2014, and Alternate Management System (AMS) approval from the USCG in November 2014. With a major environmental test successfully conducted in May 2017, Miura has completed 75 percent of the type approval process, which is the primary method to receive USCG approval. The company is targeting March 2018 for full completion of the process.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170703005102/en/
Miura HK Ballast Water Management System (Photo: Business Wire)
Currently, Miura is beginning the implementation phase of a land-based test at the Maritime Environmental Resource Center (MERC), an accredited independent inspection body in the U.S. It will also conduct onboard test in the seas of East Asia.
The HK ballast water management system is aimed at preserving the marine environment. It features a unique, multilayer filter that captures microorganisms measuring 50 μm or larger from the ballast water, and then uses an UV reactor to sterilize them. This technology ensures that 99.99 percent of L-size organisms equal to or larger than 50 μm are captured through the filter, and microorganisms smaller than 50 μm are completely sterilized by UV. Operation can be remotely controlled with ease via a touch panel installed in the vessel’s engine room. Also, Miura supervisors and engineers with a wealth of information realize retrofitting in any ship environment, and have achieved installs and orders for more than 500 ships.
The HK’s filter and UV system are safe for the environment and the ship. Since no chemical or active substances are used, it is unnecessary to supply, administer and inject chemical agents, or use a neutralizer, at the time of ballast water discharge. Additionally, because chemical agents are not involved, there is no risk of affecting the ship with strong oxidization and corrosiveness. Moreover, Miura’s unique technology solves the problem of high-frequency disassembly and cleaning of filters by extending maintenance cycles to 2.5 years. In contrast to filter and competitive UV products, the HK system minimizes the tedious task of maintenance.
About Miura
Established in 1959 and headquartered in Matsuyama, Ehime, Japan, Miura Co., Ltd., is a machinery manufacturer with operations in 20 countries worldwide. Miura is a top boiler manufacturer in Japan, primarily engaged in the manufacture and the sale of land boilers and marine auxiliary boilers. The company also offers ballast water management systems and a wide range of other products, including marine equipment, food processing equipment, medical equipment and environmental equipment. Its mission statement is: “Helping customers all over the world in energy conservation and environmental preservation.”
Miura has been in the marine business for 50 years since 1967, committed to offering a diverse array of products including auxiliary boilers, composite boilers, exhaust gas boilers and economizers, heaters, exhaust gas heat recovery units, incinerators, water desalination units as well as parts and maintenance services, with safety as its key priority.
Miura’s marine business network is in Japan, the United States, the Netherlands, Singapore, Taiwan and China. Engineers provide complete maintenance services for marine equipment including electrical, mechanical and water treatment, while helping customers reduce maintenance costs.
- Company name: MIURA CO., LTD.
-
Description of business:
Production, sale, and maintenance of small once-through boilers, marine boilers, exhaust gas boilers, water treatment equipment, food processing equipment, sterilizers and chemicals, environmental certification, etc.
- Head office: 7 Horie, Matsuyama, Ehime 799-2696, Japan
- Established: May 1, 1959
- Representative: Daisuke Miyauchi, President and CEO
- Capital stock: ¥9.544 bn (as of March 31, 2016)
-
Number of employees:
Consolidated: 4,950 (as of March 31,2017)
Group: 5,013 (1,393 oversea)
Regular employees only
